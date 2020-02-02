American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 19th

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the airline on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

American Airlines Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

