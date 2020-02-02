American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Issues Earnings Results

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

AMBZ opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. American Business Bank has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

