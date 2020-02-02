American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,333. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

