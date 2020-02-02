American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners reduced its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 6.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

