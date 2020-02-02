AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

