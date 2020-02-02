Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $14.85-$15.60 EPS.

Amgen stock traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. 5,955,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.90.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

