Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.
In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
