Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amtech Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

