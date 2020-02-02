Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $7.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $23,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,315,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 212,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

