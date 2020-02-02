Analysts Anticipate Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will report sales of $11.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $13.15 million. Correvio Pharma reported sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full year sales of $32.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.47 million to $34.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.02 million, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $49.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Correvio Pharma.

Get Correvio Pharma alerts:

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mackie cut shares of Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of Correvio Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 1,542,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. Correvio Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Correvio Pharma (CORV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Correvio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Correvio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.