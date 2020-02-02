Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

GIL opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

