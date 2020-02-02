Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Announce $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.23. 345,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

