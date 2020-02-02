Analysts Anticipate New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBEV shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Age Beverages has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Haas bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBEV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 1,387,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.