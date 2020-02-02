Analysts Expect Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Cp will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equinox Gold Cp.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. CIBC lowered Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 price objective on Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

EQX stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

