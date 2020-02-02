Analysts Expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Billion

Brokerages expect that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will report sales of $8.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.35 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $8.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $24.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.85 billion to $24.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.95. 16,650,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,336,106. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 2,089,343 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $23,147,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $24,810,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,749.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 973,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.