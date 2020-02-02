Analysts Expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report $1.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the highest is $3.28 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted sales of $660,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year sales of $13.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $20.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $20.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMMT. ValuEngine cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 90,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,971. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $47.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

