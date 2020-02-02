Analysts Set $4.50 Price Target for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 122,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sol Khazani purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,950 shares of company stock worth $56,226 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

