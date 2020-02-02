Analysts Set Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Price Target at $8.75

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,768,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 170.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 43.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 105.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 99,447 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRO opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.37 million, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.31 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.