Analysts Set CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target at $14.67

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

CAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. 312,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $328.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 166.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 246,612 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 312,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

