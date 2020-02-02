Analysts Set Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price at $84.23

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.23.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CVNA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,267. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carvana has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.