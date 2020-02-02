Analysts Set Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price at $84.23

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Carvana by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,267. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carvana has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

