Analysts Set CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

CVBF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 785,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,714. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CVB Financial by 1,644.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.