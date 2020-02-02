Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $58.27

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.00. 1,622,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

