Analysts Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target at $12.17

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 77,924,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

