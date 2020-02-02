Analysts Set O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target at $501.50

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $19,631,602 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 175,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $13.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $340.00 and a 52 week high of $454.31.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

