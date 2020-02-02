Analysts Set Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target at $40.29

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SNBR traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $51.59. 246,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 14,495 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $708,950.45. Also, Director Michael A. Peel sold 2,250 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $109,417.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,448 shares of company stock worth $1,339,407. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

