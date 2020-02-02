Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,789.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

