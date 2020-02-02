Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.26 and its 200-day moving average is $278.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

