Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Lowered to $355.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $265.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.26 and its 200 day moving average is $278.03. Anthem has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,621,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 60.6% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,033,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5,075.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after buying an additional 177,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Anthem by 79.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after buying an additional 165,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.