Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.34-2.44 for the period. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIV. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194 over the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

