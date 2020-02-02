Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

