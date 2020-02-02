Apex Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Apex has a market cap of $936,891.00 and approximately $19,962.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Apex has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018538 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,588,027 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

