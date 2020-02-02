Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $343.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $343.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.66 and a 200 day moving average of $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 54.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

