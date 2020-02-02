Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1,213.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,725 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,263,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 512,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,580,000 after purchasing an additional 650,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 625,034 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,112,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,561. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

