Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-5.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. 1,617,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.94.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

