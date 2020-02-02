Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.15 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-5.05 EPS.

APTV stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.94.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

