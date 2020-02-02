Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.75-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.14 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $84.79. 1,617,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

