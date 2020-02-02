ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, ARAW has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. ARAW has a market capitalization of $52,802.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.06020074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00127009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

