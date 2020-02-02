Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Reaches $15.48 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, OKEx and Gate.io. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and $8.79 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, Kucoin, BitMart, IDEX, Bithumb, Bibox, Gate.io, DragonEX, Huobi, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

