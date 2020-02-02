Argus Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Argus to in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $430.81.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $428.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.20. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $287.79 and a 1-year high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

