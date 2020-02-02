Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ARKR stock remained flat at $$22.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $22.82.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael Lawrence Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

