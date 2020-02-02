Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report $7.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.33 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $28.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.04 billion to $28.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $86.62. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

