Asgard (ASG) Achieves Market Cap of $240,213.00

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Asgard has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Asgard token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Asgard has a market cap of $240,213.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Asgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asgard

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asgard is asgardecofund.io . The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.