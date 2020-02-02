At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

HOME stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. 1,576,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,094. The company has a market cap of $362.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

