AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on T. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.62. 40,409,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,251,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,599,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 90,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,536,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 568,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.