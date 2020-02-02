Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of Net sales growth of ~0-1% (~$4.48-4.57 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-2.00 EPS.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.81. 3,716,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

