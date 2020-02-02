Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.482-4.527 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 3,716,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

