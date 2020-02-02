Axe (AXE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.41 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00005325 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $3.41 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,235,946 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

