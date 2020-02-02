Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,985 shares during the period. Azul accounts for approximately 4.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Azul worth $45,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Azul by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95,509 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. Azul SA has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of -0.49.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 196.76%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Azul SA will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

