BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BANF. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BancFirst by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BancFirst by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 30.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

