Bank of America Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $150.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

